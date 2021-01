Brisbane Test: Australia set a Victory Target of 328 for India

TNI Bureau: Indian bowlers did a great job by restricting Australia to 294 runs in the second innings. India now need 328 runs to win this Test.

Australia bowled out for 294. Harris (38), Warner (48), Labuschagne (25), Steven Smith (55), Green (37), Paine (27), Cummins (28*) were the top scorers.

For India, Mohammed Siraj took 5 wickets, while Shardul Thakur took 4 wickets.

Rains stopped the play early today when India werw 4/0.