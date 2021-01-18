Sadak Suraksha Rath flagged off in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The National Road Safety Month was inaugurated today across Odisha with an aims to create awareness about road safety and reduce road accidents in the State.

On this occasion, several programs were conducted and ‘Sadak Suraksha Rath’ (awareness vehicles) were flagged off in different parts of the State.

Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera inaugurated the ‘National Road Safety Month-2021’ and flagged off ‘Sadak Suraksha Rath’ awareness vehicle in Bhubaneswar on Monday.



Every year, the event is observed in the second week of January, but this year the Union Ministry of Transport and Highway has decided to observe The National Road Safety Month from January 18 to February 17 instead of National Road Safety Week, in view of the rising number of deaths due to road mishaps in the country.



“Careless driving and unsafe use of roads are major reasons for accidents which put our life at risk and life of others as well. At the start of National Road Safety Month, urge everyone to follow road safety rules in true spirit and spread awareness to protect precious lives.” Tweets Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.



The month-long event will be observed across the State and all the districts to disseminate awareness about road safety and reduce accidents.



Important Road Safety Tips

• Always wear seatbelt/helmet

• Don’t drink and drive

• Respect speed limits

• Follow traffic signal

• Avoid using mobile phones while driving