BREAKING: Nizamuddin Markaz sends States into Huddle

TNI Bureau: Panic gripped Delhi and many other States like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh after 6 #TablighiJamat attendees in Telangana and one each in Tamil Nadu and J&K died of Coronavirus.

👉 The Delhi Police is working on a war footing to evacuate over 1,600 people from the Markaz in Nizamuddin – the hotbed of COVID-19 now. 1,033 have already been evacuated and quarantined; 334 of them admitted to various hospitals. There is a high percentage of more than 200 people being infected with Corona.

👉 The Delhi Government has confirmed that 24 from Markaz have tested positive for Coronavirus and more tests are being done. One person who had come in contact with a Markaz attendee, died earlier. The Delhi Govt has already taken steps to use Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a quarantine facility.

👉 While 6 people who attended the Tablighi Jamat in Markaz died in Telangana, several others have tested positive too. Telangana Govt is working on a priority basis to identify all those who had attended the 1st-15 March event in Delhi. Around 200 from the State attended that event.

👉 The Tamil Nadu government has confirmed that 1,500 people from the State had attended the Nizamuddin even. While 981 have been traced, others are being contacted. 16 attendees have tested positive till date.

👉 7 Markaz attended from Andhra Pradesh too tests positive. Some in Kerala and J&K also tested positive.

👉 The Uttar Pradesh Government has orderered all district authorities to conduct immediate tests on all people who had attended the Markaz event and isolate them.

👉 Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West.

👉 The Delhi Government has already ordered FIR against the Maulana of Markaz.

👉 Meanwhile, Moulana Yousuf of #Markaz , #TablighiJamat in #Nizamuddin , #Delhi issued a statement saying all participants of the event had arrived before rhe #lockdown was enforced and most of them could not leave because if restrictions. Markaz was in touch with the authorities and ensured that over 1,500 departed before the lockdown. However, the authorities did not show urgency to evacuate the remaining people, says Markaz release.

