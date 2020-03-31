Corona Update (Morning News) – March 31, 2020

* State Transport Authority extends validity of learner’s license and PUC certificate till 30th June after Ministry of Road Transport and Highways extends validity of vehicle permits extended till June end.

* Odisha Govt decides to set up COVID-19 hospitals in all districts, informed by Health Minister Naba Das today.

* Team of Doctors successfully rejoined the arm of a woman at a private hospital in Cuttack.

* A total of 103 samples from Odisha were tested yesterday; all the samples tested negative for COVID-19.

* Death Toll rises to 32; COVID-19 confirmed cases stands at 1,251 in India.

* At least 8 died & more than 200 suspected to be infected of COVID-19. They had attended Markaz event in Nizamuddin, Delhi from 13th to 15th March.

* Telangana CMO confirms death of 6 COVID-19 patients who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi from March 13th to 15th. Several others infected.

* Uttar Pradesh Govt asks all District Administrations to conduct CoronaVirus tests on those who attended the #Markaz at Tablighi Jamat in Nizamuddin, Delhi .

* 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin test positive. Around 1500-1700 people had assembled at Markaz building; 1033 people have been evacuated so far. – 334 of them have been sent to hospital & 700 sent to quarantine center: Delhi Health Minister.

* 5 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; positive cases in the State climbs to 225.

* Kerala reports second coronavirus death; total cases in Kerala rise to 213.

* Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in #Delhi will be used as #Quarantine Facility in view of #CoronavirusOutbreak .

* Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to fight Coronavirus Outbreak.

* USA will send medical equipment worth $100 million to Italy to fight Coronavirus Outbreak : President Trump.

* COVID-19 death toll rises to 3,008 in US; total confirmed cases stands at 163,000.

* Washington imposes stay indoors order amid coronavirus outbreak.

* Israeli PM, family test negative for coronavirus.