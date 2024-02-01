BPP commemorates 75th Republic Day in Kuwait

By Biswa Ranjan – Bharathiya Pravasi Parishad (BPP) commemorated the Republic Day and launched their new website at Naushad’s restaurant, Farwaniya on January 26, 2024.

Followed by a felicitation speech by V Muralidharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Sudhir Menon, President, BPP and Rajesh R. J, General Secretary, BPP inaugurated the website.

Biswa Ranjan Sahoo, President of BPP – Odisha, who is involved multiple Social Welfare Activities in various Association of Kuwait said Pravasi Bharatiya is aimed to enhance overall well-being and helping meet basic and complex needs of communities and people. Social workers work with many different populations and types of people, particularly focusing on those who are vulnerable, oppressed and living in poverty.

Social workers often fine-tune their practice with a focus on a level of interventions and types of communities they wish to serve. A clinical social worker, for example, focuses on diagnoses, treatments and prevention of mental, emotional and behavioral issues.

Social worker may focus on research and development for small- or large-scale programs, like Medicaid, to help communities.

While organizing its activities, BPP is intending to mobilize Indian Diaspora for the purpose of projecting a positive and correct image of India and its people and with the intention of encouraging harmonious life by respecting the culture and traditions of Kuwait.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Biswa Ranjan said, “World Odisha Society (WOS) is the representatives of the Odia Samaj of different Countries, prominent Non – Resident Odias, Odisha Lovers and eminent community leaders representing Odia Socio – Cultural institutions. Apart from ensuring the Safety, Security, Solidarity and Wellbeing of Pravasi Odias all over the World, The forum has been engaged in Projecting, Promoting, Propagating and Popularising the Art, Architecture, Culture, Crafts, Carvings, Tradition, Tourism, History, Ethos, Language, Literature, attire and Cuisine of Odisha in the international arena. The Sole Goal of this supreme platform is to channelize the huge material and Metaphysical Resources of NRO’s for the All-round Development of our Mother State, Odisha. Particularly All our Missions and Visions should be destined and directed to see a Rich, Vibrant and Prosperous Odisha in the Year 2036, when we will be celebrating Centenary Year and the Formation of our Mother State.

Getting Together Around The World for A Better World Organisation of Odisha People Within a short span, the World Odisha Society which had started as a WhatsApp group is now well known and has got recognition at various levels. Formed on the auspicious Makar Sankranti day on 14th January 2021, the WOS has grown in leaps and bounds within these nine months.

Biswa Ranjan congratulations to all the Social Workers who have been working in the “International Human Rights Defenders Organisation”- INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS is a Leading International Standard Organization (ISO 9001:2015 Certified) having Registered under Trust Act which is specialized to Counsel, Protect, Promote and Defend Human Rights of needy people who are being harassed their Rights with respect to Human Rights Articles & Law without any discrimination of Race, Religion, Caste, Color, Sex & Language through our expert teams at Ground Zero time to time. Also IHRD is duly CERTIFIED BY UNITED NATIONS as a committed HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS’ Organization.

Biswa Ranjan Sahoo said about the Bharat Seva Darshan Charitable Trust of Odisha, who is Chairman of Bharat Seva Darshan Charitable Trust of Odisha. He said that BSD with the mindset of achieving social justice by skilling the youth, women empowerment, and the healthcare ecosystem for the underprivileged. Team Bharat Seva Darshan Foundation empowers the impoverished regardless of religion, gender, race, or politics. The Foundation has supported rural education, training, health, and environmental causes since its founding. It aims to innovate rural education, health, and labour care.

All the Bharatiya Pravasi Parishad’s (BPP) of the office bearers of various units and of the states and area committees spoke during the function.

All news and information regarding BPP will be available in the website www.bppkuwait.com.