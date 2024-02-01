Interim Budget 2024-25: Key Highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on Thursday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

📌 Modi Government is focused on GDP – Governance, Development and Performance.

📌 More Focus on Renewable Energy, Farming, Women, Youth and Tourism.

📌 There are four castes for the Government – Poor, Women, Youth, Farmers (Annadatas), says FM.

📌 1 crore new Lakhpati Didis created in SHG Sector. Target is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis across India.

📌 A provision of Rs 75,000 Crores as a 50-year interest-free loan is proposed this year to support those milestone-linked reforms by the state governments.

📌 Outlay for infrastructure has been increased to Rs 11.11 lakh crores in FY25.

📌 New housing scheme for the middle on the anvil.

📌 A corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest-free loan for the tech-savvy youth.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌 Through roof-top solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

📌 PM Awas Yojana Rural is close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. 2 crore more houses will be taken up in the next 5 years.

📌 Health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers.

📌 More boost to MSMEs with a clear roadmap.

📌 New scheme for bio-manufacturing.

📌 More support to farmers through various initiatives.

📌 Interest-free loans for development of tourist sites. Focus on Lakshadweep.

📌 Upgradation of Vande Bharat Express project, New Air routes under UDAN and New Metro routes in small towns will be on the agenda.

📌 No Changes in Taxation in Interim Budget 2024-25.

📌 In the Full Budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat, says FM Sitharaman.