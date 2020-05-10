Boudh joins Corona Map; Puri reports New #COVID-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: 15 more COVID-19 +VE cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the number of cases in the State to 377. All new cases are from quarantine centres.

Boudh District reported maiden Coronavirus cases. 3 cases reported today. All returned from Surat.

Puri reported new Coronavirus case after a long time. 2 West Bengal returnees tested positive in the district.

Angul reported two more positive cases, taking the number in the district to 15. Both are Surat Returnees. Jajpur too reported another case.

Ganjam reported 7 new cases – all Surat returnees. Number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus hss gine uo to 125 in the district.

10 more cases were reported earlier today – 6 from Bhadrak (all Surat Returnees) and 4 from Jajpur.

In total, 21 districts in Odisha are affected by Coronavirus ss on today.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 42 (Active – 33)

👉 Bhadrak: 31 (Active – 19)

👉 Jajpur: 60 (Active – 58)

👉 Kendrapara: 8 (Active – 6)

👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 50 (Active – 16)

👉 Puri: 3 (Active – 2)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 13 (Active – 7)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Ganjam: 125 (Active – 124)

👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 5)

👉 Mayurbhanj: 8 (Active – 8)

👉 Nayagarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Angul: 15 (Active – 15)

👉 Boudh: 2 (Active – 3)

Total Cases in Odisha – 377

👉 Active Cases – 306

👉 Recovered – 68

👉 Death – 3