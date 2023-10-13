IOC approves Cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Mumbai, TNI Bureau:In a historic decision, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted its approval for the addition of cricket as a sport in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, on Friday.

The decision comes following the acceptance of a proposal by the LA organizers to introduce cricket as one of five new sports in the 2028 Olympics. IOC President Thomas Bach made the announcement after the conclusion of a two-day executive board meeting in Mumbai. In addition to cricket, the 2028 Olympics will feature four other new sports, which include baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash, and lacrosse.