IOC approves Cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

By Suman Rodrigues

Mumbai, TNI Bureau:In a historic decision, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted its approval for the addition of cricket as a sport in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, on Friday.

Related Posts

Woman Child Welfare Committee member Beaten to Death in…

Over 200 Shanties of Nuh Violence Accused Demolished

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The decision comes following the acceptance of a proposal by the LA organizers to introduce cricket as one of five new sports in the 2028 Olympics. IOC President Thomas Bach made the announcement after the conclusion of a two-day executive board meeting in Mumbai. In addition to cricket, the 2028 Olympics will feature four other new sports, which include baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash, and lacrosse.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.