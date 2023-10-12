Woman Child Welfare Committee member Beaten to Death in Berhampur

TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident, a woman Child Welfare Committee member was allegedly beaten to death at Nilakantha Nagar area under Gosaninuagaon police station limits of Berhampur in Ganjam district yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Soudamini Rath, who was associated with several NGOs and worked for the welfare of children.

According to reports, the Woman Child Welfare Committee member was attacked by the accused when she had gone out for some work and was speaking over the phone.

As Soudamini collapsed on the ground, the accused bludgeoned her to death for some unknown reasons.

On being informed, a team of police personnel including Town police SDPO Rajib Lochan Panda and Gosaninuagaon IIC Smruti Prabha Pradhan reached the spot and started an investigation into the crime.

The police team seized Soudamini’s body and sent to the hospital for autopsy.

Police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the brutal murder. However, they are suspecting it to be the fallout of past enmity.