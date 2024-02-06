Sensex gains 500 pts, Nifty ends at 21,930

Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.72 per cent at 21,929.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.63 per cent to 72,186.09.

Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech gained about 4 per cent each and were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers.

Health insurance stocks jumped after a government panel recommended a reduction in goods and services tax rate on health and term insurance products. HDFC Life Insurance added 5.22 per cent and was the second highest percentage gainer on Nifty 50.