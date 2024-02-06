Sensex gains 500 pts, Nifty ends at 21,930
The NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.72 per cent at 21,929.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.63 per cent to 72,186.09.
Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by information technology stocks.
Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech gained about 4 per cent each and were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers.
Health insurance stocks jumped after a government panel recommended a reduction in goods and services tax rate on health and term insurance products. HDFC Life Insurance added 5.22 per cent and was the second highest percentage gainer on Nifty 50.
