TNI Sunday News Headlines – May 10, 2020

* Attack on Doctor at MKCG, Berhampur: The accused had bitten off the ear of the PG Doctor. Accused arrested U/S 452/294/333/326/307/506 IPC, Sec-3 of OMSPMSI Act & Sec 3 (2) of Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. Proposal to book the accused under #NSA to be submitted.

* Ganjam: With Collector’s power, Sarpanchs of Madhupalli & Mandar GPs in Polsara block announce 7 days shutdown.

* First train from Maharastra carrying around 1200 migrants reach Titlagarh Railway Station in Bolangir.

* Leaders pay tributes to erstwhile RSS/Bajrang Dal leader and Senior BJD Politician Subash Chauhan who passed away at 54.

* 10 more COVID-19 +VE cases reported in Odisha – Bhadrak (6), Jajpur (4). State Tally rises to 362. Positive cases in Jajpur now stand at 59.

* 58 new cases in Odisha – Ganjam (29), Balasore (15), Angul (13), Mayurbhanj (1).

* Ganjam reports 1st COVID19 death; 3rd in Odisha.

* Angul reports maiden cases of COVID19; 13 persons test +VE.

* 699 people with own vehicles have been issued passes (on medical emergency grounds) to travel from Karnataka to Odisha .

* 35,200 Odia people residing in Karnataka have registered at the Sindhu Seva portal to return to Odisha.

* Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar dies of COVID-19.

* 18 new cases of COVID19 reported in Border Security Force (BSF) today; total number of active COVID-19 cases in the force stands at 276.

* 5 Pilots of AirIndia who had undertaken Cargo Flights to China, test +VE for coronavirus. All of them are based in Mumbai.

* Scuffle between Indian & Chinese troops has been reported in Ladakh region. Minor injuries on both sides (4 Indians & 7 Chinese).

* Delhi reports 381 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; Tally rises to 6,923. 5 new deaths take the toll to 73.

* 88 Indian Doctors & Health Specialists land in Dubai to join the fight against Corona Pandemic.

* Mild tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas after low-intensity #earthquake strikes.

* PM Modi will hold a video conferencing with Chief Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm to take stock of the situation.

* Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray set to become MLC unopposed as Cong says will withdraw one of its candidates.

* Yes Bank case: Special CBI Court sends businessmen Kapil Wadhawan & Dheeraj Wadhawan to judicial custody for 14 days.

* Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives at Cochin Port carrying 698 evacuees from Maldives.

* Samudra Setu: INS Magar reaches Maldives to evacuate 200 stranded Indian nationals back to India.

* Corona warriors honoured in Bengaluru.

* Recovery rate in India rises, stands at 30.76%. Mortality Rate remains the same at 3,35%.

* First Covid-19 patient, a 58 year old doctor, who received #plasmatherapy in #UttarPradesh dies of heart attack hours after testing negative.

* Air India flight AI 926 has departed from King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh for Delhi with 139 passengers on board.

* 26 new COVID19 positive cases, 2 deaths reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi today; total cases rises to 859 with 29 deaths.

* Vande Bharat Mission: Evacuation operation going on smoothly. A total of 64 flights will fly in the first phase.

* Wipro founder Azim Premji has donated $132 million (Rs 1,000 crore) to Coronavirus causes; third among world’s top billionaires donating towards coronavirus relief.