Railways to restart Passenger Train services from May 12

TNI Bureau: The Indian Railways on Sunday said it plans to restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains.

These trains will be run as the special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/).

Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

All passenger trains will be run with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani Train.

The Railways has decided for the gradual resumption of passenger train services, but existing Shramik special trains will continue to run as per current system on the request of the concerned state governments.