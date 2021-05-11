BMC to launch Drive-In COVID 19 Testing at Bhawani Mall
BMC to launch Drive-In COVID 19 RT-PCR and Antigen Testing at Bhawani Mall
TNI Bureau: With the success of its novel concept of drive-in facility vaccination centre at four places within BMC jurisdiction, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start Drive-In COVID 19 RT-PCR and Antigen Testing facility at parking Lot of BMC Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar.
Citizens can get themselves tested by going at the entry gate number-4 of the centre on their own arrangement in a vehicle.
RT-PCR and Antigen Testing Timing:
➡️ 8.30 AM to 12.30 PM
BMC will start Drive-In #COVID19 RTPCR and Antigen Testing facility at BMC Bhawani Mall, Saheed Nagar.
Citizens can get themselves tested at the Centre by going to the centre on their own arrangement in a vehicle.
Always follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour to #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/FEfV6kZqEd
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 11, 2021
Comments are closed.