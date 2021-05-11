LoP Pradipta Naik Covid Negative; but remains Critical

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik has tested NEGATIVE for Coronavirus, but remains critical as informed by the AIIMS Doctors to CM Naveen Patnaik today.

The Chief Minister had a discussion with the AIIMS Bhubaneswar officials and doctors on the health condition of Pradipta Naik who has been in the ICU for the last 16 days.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Both the AIIMS and SCB Doctors are taking care of the treatment of Pradipta Naik. Although the BJP leader has tested negative, he remains very serious with widespread inflammation and lung infection. He is on ventilator support.

While AIIMS Director Geetanjali Batmanabane thanked the State government for all the support, CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of the doctors and requested them to provide best possible healthcare services to Pradipta Naik.