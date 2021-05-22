BMC extends Drive-in Vaccination in Bhubaneswar with New Guidelines

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to go ahead with drive-in vaccination of 45-plus age group with new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, people have to get down of their vehicle and sit at designated place for vaccination.

After Vaccination, they have to wait for at least 30 minutes at the waiting area.

Eligible citizens who will book their slot for 1st & 2nd dose of COVID19 Vaccination for 45+ age group will be vaccinated inside their vehicles.

Slot booking will start at 6pm today. The drive will start on 24th May and will continue till May 28. As many as 500 people will be vaccinated in daily basis.

Earlier, the Odisha Health Department on Wednesday asked the district administrations and municipal corporations not to conduct door-step and drive-in vaccinations for Covid-19.

 

Read More: No Drive-in Vaccination & Vaccination at Doorstep in Odisha

