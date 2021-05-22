Cyclone ‘Yaas’: North Odisha Districts may be Affected

TNI Bureau: In a major development related to the possible Cyclone ‘Yaas’, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), informed on Saturday that low pressure area has been formed over East Central Bay of Bengal today morning.”



“It will intensify into Severe Cyclone by 24th May and further intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and move North-Northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening.”

The Met department predicted, “During that time the wind speed likely to reach 120 km per hour to 165 km per hour and gusting to 185 km per hour. However, the exact landfall place not yet known and by tomorrow it will be clear.”

In its official Twitter handle the IMD said, “Low pressure area has formed over east central Bob today morning. It will intensify into Severe Cyclone by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening.”

IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mahapatra informed, “The wind speed will reach 40-50 km per hour and likely to increase becoming 50-60 km per hour from the 24th evening over coastal districts. Further the wind speed very likely to increase from May 26. Due to the impact of the cyclone, the northern parts of Odisha is very likely to receive heavy rainfall from May 25.”

IMD Center, Bhubaneswar also predicted the same and said the north Odisha is likely to get more affected by the storm.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hold a review meeting regarding preparedness for Cyclone in 14 districts of Odisha today afternoon.

However, in view of upcoming Cyclone ‘Yaas’, Odisha Government earlier has already begun preparations to face cyclone. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, after a meeting with senior officials, said on Friday that the state administration is geared up to meet the eventuality if cyclone ‘Yaas’ has any impact on the state.



On the other hand, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena who held a series of meetings on the matter spoke to collectors of 14 districts, different line departments, power distribution companies, telecom providers, authorities of NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Police, state Fire Service and alerted them.



“The DIG of Indian Coast Guards has informed that two of their flights and two ships are making rounds of the Bay of Bengal. They will rescue the fishermen if trapped anywhere in the sea,” Jena informed.



Besides, the forest department has been put on alert to ensure clearing of roads likely to be blocked by trees falling due to the possible cyclone.



In view of Cyclone, the Indian Railways has decided to cancelled 74 trains originating or terminating at Bhubaneswar and Puri and trains passing through East Coast Railway route on Howrah-Chennai line.