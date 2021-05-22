COVID-19 test report will now be available Online in Odisha

TNI Bureau: COVID19 Test report will be available online in Odisha on the State Covid Dashboard & Covid-19 website, Informed E&IT Dept Secretary Manoj Mishra.

People waiting for Covid test reports will now not have to worry about running to test centres to get the reports. They can get it from the Covid test website sitting at home.

Odisha Government has today launched a Covid Test Report website to help people check their Covid test status which will bring convenience as well as make it faster for people to know the result.

After undergoing Covid-19 tests, RT PCR or Rapid Antigen, people can know their test result- whether it is positive or negative- by just submitting their registered mobile number or SRF ID in the website.

They can also download the report by their reference or fitter use.

This IT initiative by Health @ E&IT dept now eliminates the need for people having to physically visit the testing centre to get their covid report.

The test report generated digitally will carry all the details of the person undergone test, including the QR code which can be used by any designate agency to verify the authenticity of thr report at any time.

With the launching of this website, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Technology has always been a big bulwark during the fight against the pandemic. Hassle free provision of information regarding Covid test to people will not only smoothen the process but also give a huge relief to the people during these trying times.”

Chief Minister added that it has been our effort to provide free testing-cum-treatment to protect precious lives, especially the vulnerable people.

CM added that we have significantly increased our capacity to conduct RT-PCR testing by setting up RT-PCR test centres across most districts where service will be provided to people every day, further strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

Covid Test Report website is part of 5T initiative to ensure that the test report status are available to people in very convenient way. In order to ensure privacy of the reports, OTP will be send to the registered number. The website https://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in/SamplCollectionDetails.aspx has been linked to https://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in for greater convenience.

Manoj Kumar Mishra Secretary, Electronics & IT; Science and Technology Department, Government of Odisha said: “We often see that people throng to the test centres to just collect their negative reports. During these hard time, the anxiety to know their test status is obvious and people want to know it sooner after undergoing the Covid test. We have leveraged technology to remove these hassles of collecting test status by providing the report directly. The same also can be availed at the Mo Seba Kendras at GP level.”