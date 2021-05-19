No Drive-in Vaccination & Vaccination at Doorstep in Odisha

TNI Bureau: After several districts formed different strategies to streamline the vaccination process, the Odisha Health Department disapproved the ideas of Drive-in Vaccination and Vaccination at Doorstep.

“As per the guidelined of Government of India, the vaccination sessions should be conducted at places with adequate space for waiting area, vaccination room and observation room and have proper facility to manage the AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization),” it said.

“As per the guidelines, the beneficiaries have to be observed for at least 30 minutes after vaccination for AEFI (if any).

PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government wrote a letter to all Collectors, District Magistrates, Municipal Commissioners, CDMs and PHOs, requesting them to refrain from such strategies and only to conduct sessions in suitable CVCs with adequate space following the Covid-19 operational guidelines.