Odisha CM releases the book “Odia: Journey of A Language”

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM releases the book "Odia: Journey of A Language"

TNI Bureau: The First World Odia Language Conference concluded on Monday after a three-day-long event in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released three books, ‘Shree Jagannatha: Lord of The Universe’, ‘Odia: Journey of A Language’ and the book ‘Magical Tales From Odisha’.

Odisha CM releases the book "Odia: Journey of A Language"

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – February 5, 2024

Sensex drops 380 points; Nifty slides to 21,770

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The book Odia: Journey of A Language has been authored by R. Balakrishnan, Chief Advisor (Special Initiative) of the Office of Chief Minister, Subhranshu Panda and Prateek Patnaik.

The Chief Minister today announced that the World Odia Language Conference will be held once every 5 years.

Odisha CM releases the book "Odia: Journey of A Language"

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.