BJP rules out any alliance with BJD in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Putting all specuations into rest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled out any alliance with ruling BJD in Odisha, saying the party will fight the elections alone in 2024.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is in Odisha to attend key meetings, made it clear that the party will go solo and form the government in the state in 2024. He dismissed the alliance talks outright.

Later, BJP’s State Union President Mamnmohan Samal too reiterated the same, saying BJP is ready to fight the elections on its own even if it’s held early.