Odisha: Mortal remains of martyred Sushant Khuntia reaches Keonjhar

TNI Bureau: Mortal remains Odia CRPF jawan, Sushant Khuntia, who was martyred in naxal attack in Hatiburu forests in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Friday morning, reached his ancestral village Anandapur in Keonjhar district today.

Thousands of people lined up to pay tributes to the martyred jawan in Keonjhar. His last rites will be performed with full state honors today.

Khuntia, a resident of Anandapur municipality in Keonjhar district, had lost his two brothers and father within a small duration of time. His mother is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. His sister is looks after her.

Khuntia got married on June this year. His wife works as an ANM worker in Telkoi area of Keonjhar.

During the drive when the team was going ahead, they had an encounter with naxals. In this CRPF constable, Sushant Kumar Khuntia and Munna Lal Yadav got injured. While Khuntia succumbed to his injuries while being treated at a hospital in Ranchi, Munna Lal at present is out of danger, informed AV Homkar, IG Operations, Jharkhand.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and DGP Jharkhand Ajay Kumar Singh paid tribute to CRPF Constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia on Friday.