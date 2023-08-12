6 Odias invited as Special Guests at Independence Day Celebrations in Delhi

TNI Bureau: As many as six Odias have been invited by the Centre to this year’s Independence Day Celebration as special guests at Red Fort on August 15.

The list of these Odias includes two fishermen-Kanda Alaya and K Saraswati of the Chhatrapur area of Ganjam district, three beneficiaries of Amrit Sarovar Mission namely Jagyanseni Patel of Bolangir, Savitree Das of Ganjam and Akshaya Kumar Jayfula of Koraput and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme beneficiary Yuvaraj Chhatria of Komna area in Nuapada district.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of India has invited around 1,800 special guests, including labourers involved in building the Central Vista project, beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme, sarpanches, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen from across the country to attend the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.