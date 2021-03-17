BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found Dead; Suicide suspected

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. He was 62.

Ram Swaroop Sharma is survived by his wife and three sons.

The police suspect it to be suicide. But the cause of death is not known and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP from Mandi. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

He also served on the Parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs.

BJP cancelled its scheduled parliamentary party meeting following Sharma’s death.