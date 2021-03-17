TNI Morning News Headlines – March 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 82 Covid-19 cases including 48 quarantine and 34 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 338405 including 335796 recoveries, 638 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ All students from standard 1 to 8 in Odisha will be promoted to the next class without any exam for the academic session 2020-21: Odisha School and Mass Education department.

➡️ Ruling BJD legislators to meet Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, seeking his intervention over BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi’s suicide bid in the State Assembly.

➡️ As ruckus continues in Odisha Assembly, Speaker Dr.Surjya Narayan Patro adjourns Assembly proceedings till 12 pm.

➡️ 4 persons sustain critical injury after Transformer explodes in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at his residence in Delhi. He was 62.

➡️ Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm after the House paid tribute to BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.

➡️ India records highest single-day spike this year. India reports 28,903 new COVID 19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,14,38,734 including 2,34,406 active cases, 1,10,45,284 cured cases & 1,59,044 deaths.

➡️ Total of 3,50,64,536 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 22,82,80,763 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 15th March 2021. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu collectively account for 71.10% of the 28,903 new COVID 19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 15 states/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ A baby girl was born on board an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur with the help of crew assisted by a doctor on board.

➡️ Made in India COVID-19 vaccines reach Uzbekistan.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 120.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.66 million.

➡️ 8 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage Parlours.

➡️ US facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years: Homeland Security.

➡️ US special envoy to attend Afghan peace talks in Moscow.