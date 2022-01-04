BJP, Congress join hands to defeat BJD; Know Where

Insight Bureau: Who does not know the relationship between BJD and BJP? They differ in principles as well as ideology. Bringing them together on the same platform, can’t be imagined at all when BJP is working round the clock to destroy the Congress across India, ensuring a Congress-mukt Bharat. However, in Rajnagar, Kendrapara, both the two parties will come together to contest the elections to counter the ruling BJD.

The initial process has already begun. Leaders of both the BJP unit of Odisha and Congress have also acknowledged that the decision was taken by the two parties, with the BJP and its allies vying for the post of Congress sarpanch in one panchayat.

On the other hand, Congress will contest for the Samiti Member in that panchayat.

Pratima Sethi has been announced by the Congress as the Sarpanch candidate of Dangmal Panchayat in Rajnagar block.

Similarly, BJP has announced Jagbandhu Sethi as the Samiti sabhya candidate from that panchayat. The process of merging the Congress and the BJP has started from this panchayat in the Rajnagar block. Although Panchayat Polls are not fought on party symbols, candidates have the backing of respective parties.

A number of panchayats in the block have not been notified. However, senior Congress leader Madhav Chandra Manna has admitted that such decisions have been taken in nine panchayats so far.