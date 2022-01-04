Odisha CM directs Officials to make Covid Hospitals Ready in 10 Days

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to officials to make the arrangement of ICU beds and to keep the entire health infrastructure ready to face the emerging situation.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State amid rising concern over Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation and directed officials to prepare all COVID hospitals in the State fully ready within 10 days.

The CM advised officials to attain the target of vaccinating all the children between 15-18 year-olds.

A total of 23.65 lakh children in Odisha are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19.

