BJP-BJD Alliance Talks run into Rough Weather

TNI Bureau: According to latest reports from Delhi, the alliance talks between BJP and BJD have collapsed. Sources say that there is very bleak chance of revival and alliance may not happen. However, the ball is in the court of PM Modi and CM Naveen Patnaik who will take a final call.

It’s believed that the state leadership vehemently opposed the alliance, on the basis of feedback from the ground – workers and public. BJD too did not want to concede much while disturbing the political equations among its workers and leaders. So, BJP was not very much impressed with the numbers offered to them in assembly.

However, after returning from Delhi this morning, BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal did not give any negative statement about the alliance unlike the previous occasions, leading to speculations. “All discussions are on”, said Manmohan Samal, hinting at continuation of alliance talks and left the workers and leaders in BJP confused.

BJD President Naveen Patnaik will hold a crucial meeting with party leaders at Naveen Niwas today. It would be interesting to see what message he conveys to them.

Those who kept a close eye on Delhi Politics, are not very positive about the alliance now. Let’s wait and watch.