Odisha Govt hikes Salary of Junior Teachers

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Wednesday increased the monthly remuneration of junior teachers from Rs 13,800 per month to Rs 20,000.

As per a statement issued by the CMO, the teachers who have completed three years in schematic positions at any of the primary and upper primary schools of the State are eligible to get the salary hike.

The hike, which will benefit 12,784 junior teachers working in the state, will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2023. The State government has to spend an additional Rs 95 crore annually for this.

It is worth noting that during 5T Chairman VK Pandian’s district, the junior teachers employed in different regions of the state drew his attention regarding their demands.