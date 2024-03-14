TNI Morning News Headlines – March 14, 2024

➡️Odisha BJP Chief Manmohan Samal dropped a hint at BJP-BJD alliance possibility after returns from Delhi on Thursday morning.
➡️Light rainfall likely at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar of Odisha today.
➡️Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district will get connected to Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur by air via Rourkela as a passenger flight service is to begin soon: Civil Aviation Ministry.
➡️Former President Pratibha Patil admitted to Bharti hospital in Pune for the treatment of fever and chest infection. Her health condition is stable.
➡️West Bengal: ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Sandeshkhali in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Mafia Don Mukhtar Ansari’s property worth Rs 608 crore confiscated, demolished.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Sessions Court challenging summons issued to him on ED complaints in Excise case.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu approves Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024.
➡️Farmers to hold ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat today. Members of various farmer unions gather at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.
➡️Sensex drops 264.7 points to 72,497.19 in early trade; Nifty declines 80.2 points to 21,917.50.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.85 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US Lawmakers cite India’s example during Vote on TikTok Restrictions.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia technically prepared for nuclear war and that if the United States sent its troops to Ukraine, it would lead to a significant escalation.
