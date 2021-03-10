#BJDWithSimilipal creates Twitter Buzz

The hashtag trended at No. 2 and No. 3 nationally

By Sagar Satapathy
BJD Social Media Trends
139

Thanks to the efforts of Forest Officials, Fire Service Personnel, ODRAF Team as well as the BJD Youth and Women Volunteers aided by the ‘Rain God’, the Similipal fire seems to be under control now. However, the ruling party has managed to create a Twitter storm today after a long gap.

Critics may be upset, but the BJD under the directive of its Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das and with the support from youth leader Subrat Chhatoi, has outwitted them fair and square.

If they continuously tried to put the Govt and party on back foot with their hashtag campaigns, BJD had an answer with #BJDWithSimilipal which was trending at No. 2 and No. 3 for two hours today. The Twitter campaign may be an online strategy, but the party posted real photos and videos that proved their presence at the ground unlike many others who never visited Similipal or don’t wish to do so in future.

The battle between these two groups of Twitter Warriors continues. There is nothing wrong. But, whoever wins, Similipal should heave a sigh of relief!

