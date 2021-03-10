TNI Evening News Headlines – March 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ On the eve of Maha Shivratri, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar decked up with vivid flowers & lights.

➡️ Rainfall, hailstorm occurred in many parts of Pithabata Forest Range and other parts under Similipal wildfire sanctuary.

➡️ Congress worker Santosh Mohanty dies while returning from Kotia in Koraput district. PCC President, Congress MLAs, Koraput MP and all Congress leaders unitedly hold meeting at Kotia today.

➡️ 1 killed, one critical as former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi’s vehicle meets accident near Jharigaon Adarsha school.

➡️ Leaves of field forest officials cancelled in Odisha in view of raging fires.

➡️ Odisha BJP MPs seek Javadekar’s intervention; Centre to send experts to assist Odisha in containing Similipal Fire.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates slew of Development Projects for Nuapada.

➡️ Odisha districts, municipal corporations asked to vaccinate 1 lakh elderly persons per day.

➡️ CRUT decided to run Mo Bus Services on Route 32 till midnight on March 11 in view of Maha Shivaratri at Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Mahadeepa to be lifted atop Lingaraj temple at 10 pm

➡️ Thunderstorm, lightning warning today for 2 Districts – Balasore and Bhadrak.

➡️ Annual Budget of Puri Jagannath Temple pegged at Rs 202 Crore for the management of the 12th-century shrine for 2021-22.

➡️ 72 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335322.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered an injury after a few people pushed her at Nandigram; brought to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.

➡️ Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident.

➡️ BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand CM.

➡️ 9 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district.

➡️ Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army.

➡️ Banks to remain closed for five days from tomorrow.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee files her nomination from Nandigram constituency

➡️ Kerala reports 2,475 new coronavirus cases and 4,192 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ ICICI Bank to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and their families.

➡️ 103-year-old Bengaluru woman is one of oldest persons to get COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand will be held at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

World News

➡️ US Daily Covid 19 Death count below 1,000 for first time in Months yesterday.

➡️ China and Russia to build lunar space station.

➡️ Russia slows Twitter’s speed over failure to remove banned content.