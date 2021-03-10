TNI Evening News Headlines – March 10, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ On the eve of Maha Shivratri, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar decked up with vivid flowers & lights.
➡️ Rainfall, hailstorm occurred in many parts of Pithabata Forest Range and other parts under Similipal wildfire sanctuary.
➡️ Congress worker Santosh Mohanty dies while returning from Kotia in Koraput district. PCC President, Congress MLAs, Koraput MP and all Congress leaders unitedly hold meeting at Kotia today.
➡️ 1 killed, one critical as former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi’s vehicle meets accident near Jharigaon Adarsha school.
➡️ Leaves of field forest officials cancelled in Odisha in view of raging fires.
➡️ Odisha BJP MPs seek Javadekar’s intervention; Centre to send experts to assist Odisha in containing Similipal Fire.
➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates slew of Development Projects for Nuapada.
➡️ Odisha districts, municipal corporations asked to vaccinate 1 lakh elderly persons per day.
➡️ CRUT decided to run Mo Bus Services on Route 32 till midnight on March 11 in view of Maha Shivaratri at Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Mahadeepa to be lifted atop Lingaraj temple at 10 pm
➡️ Thunderstorm, lightning warning today for 2 Districts – Balasore and Bhadrak.
➡️ Annual Budget of Puri Jagannath Temple pegged at Rs 202 Crore for the management of the 12th-century shrine for 2021-22.
➡️ 72 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335322.
India News
➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered an injury after a few people pushed her at Nandigram; brought to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.
➡️ Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident.
➡️ BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand CM.
➡️ 9 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district.
➡️ Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army.
➡️ Banks to remain closed for five days from tomorrow.
➡️ Mamata Banerjee files her nomination from Nandigram constituency
➡️ Kerala reports 2,475 new coronavirus cases and 4,192 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️ ICICI Bank to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and their families.
➡️ 103-year-old Bengaluru woman is one of oldest persons to get COVID-19 vaccine.
➡️ The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand will be held at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.
World News
➡️ US Daily Covid 19 Death count below 1,000 for first time in Months yesterday.
➡️ China and Russia to build lunar space station.
➡️ Russia slows Twitter’s speed over failure to remove banned content.
