TNI Morning News Headlines – March 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha administers over 10 lakh Covid Vaccine doses in 45 days to healthcare workers, frontline workers & elderly citizens.

➡️ Mass nesting of Olive Ridleys begins at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district; over 1,000 turtles lay eggs.

➡️ Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mahanta was part of the movement to douse Forest Fire in Similipal yesterday.

➡️ Devotees throng Lord Shiv shrines across Odisha on Maha Shivratri.

➡️ Directed by Prithviraj Patnaik, Odia action movie ‘Tandab’ will hit theatres today.

➡️ Month-long biennial festival of Goddess Budhi Thakurani in Berhampur of Ganjam district will be held following Covid-19 guidelines.

➡️ Poacher arrested by Forest staff in mayurbhanj while trying to set fire in a forest under Podadiha range. 3 arrested for setting forest fire in Dhenkanal.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Shivratri.

India News

➡️ India reports 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,12,62,707 including 1,89,226 active cases, 1,09,38,146 cured cases & 1,58,189 deaths.

➡️ Over 7.4 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 yesterday; taking number of total samples tested so far to over 22 crores: ICMR.

➡️ Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26 against the three Central farm laws.

➡️ An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Anantnag. Operation underway.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee in hospital with plaster cast on her leg. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches SSKM hospital to see Mamata Banerjee.

➡️ Delhi Police constable Naveen nabbed 2 criminals despite bullet injury in his leg

➡️ Haridwar: Devotees took holy dips in river & participate in first ‘shahi snan’ of Kumbh Mela 2021, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

World News

➡️ US Aims At Helping India Develop Its Own Defense Industrial Base: Pentagon

➡️ US provided some info, equipment to India during its border crisis with China: Pentagon Commander

➡️ China launches global version of travel health certificate online for its citizens.