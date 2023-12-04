BJD’s Sasmit reappointed as Rajya Sabha Panel Vice Chairman

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr. Sasmit Patra has been reappointed as the Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Panel by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This is the fourth time that Patra has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Panel. In 2020, he was appointed the Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Panel for the first time by then Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Naidu reappointed him in 2022. Later, Dhankhar also reappointed Sasmit to the Panel for the third time. Today’s appointment marks Sasmit’s fourth stint at this position.

With his fourth stint at this position, Sasmit Patra is the only Odia MP to have been appointed for a record four times to Rajya Sabha Panel of Vice Chairman.