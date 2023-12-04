BJP to form Government in Odisha in 2024: Manmohan Samal

TNI Bureau: Hours after the results of the election of 4 states namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana were announced; Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal hoped that the saffron party will form government in Odisha in 2024.

While addressing the media, Samal said that the results of the four states have given a new twist to the Indian politics. It is not with mere propaganda or announcements that will get you votes, but the development work you do will only bring you the votes.

The election results shows that Congress and other political parties have to bear the consequences of looting the money and grants coming to the common poor people from the centre, he said adding that even in Odisha, corruption and cheating have crossed all the limits. Odisha politics will definitely take a “U-turn” in the 2024 general elections. There is anger in the minds and hearts of the people of the state regarding the governance system of the BJD.

“The people of the state have faith and blessings towards the BJP. The upcoming general elections in Odisha will be fiercely contested and BJP will form governments both at the centre and Odisha,” Samal claimed.