Rajasthan (Hawa Mahal), TNI Bureau: In a swift move after securing victory in the Hawa Mahal constituency, newly elected BJP MLA Balmukundachary Acharya has wasted no time in implementing his agenda. He has instructed local officials to take immediate action in removing all illegal non-vegetarian shops from the streets within the constituency.

Acharya, who clinched the victory in an area with a significant 34% Muslim electorate, has set a deadline for officials to provide comprehensive reports on the progress of this initiative by evening. This assertive stance aligns with his campaign promises and the Hindutva narrative that dominated his electoral strategy.

During his election campaign, Acharya made bold claims about the alleged demolition of hundreds of temples in Muslim-dominated areas during the Gehlot rule. He assured the electorate that, if given the opportunity to serve, he would actively work towards the reconstruction of each of these temples.