TNI Bureau: The rulling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha won the elections to Hindol NAC in Dhenkanal district and Attabira NAC in Bargarh district.

BJD won as many 11 out of 16 wards including the chairperson’s post in Hindol NAC while BJP won five wards.

Likewise, BJD clinched 11 out of 12 wards including the chairperson’s post of Attabira NAC. The remaining one seat was won by Congress party.