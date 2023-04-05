TNI Bureau: Former United States President Donald Trump took a jibe at the Joe Biden’s administration saying the United State is going to hell.

While addressing a public gathering on Tuesday night after his arrignment from his Mar-a-Lago property, Trump said, “The FBI and Department of Justice in collusion with Twitter and Facebook in order not to say anything bad about the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, which exposes the Biden family as criminals and which, according to the pollsters would have made a 17 point difference in the election result, we needed a lot less than that, 16.9, it would have been in our favour because our country is going to hell.”

Trump, who was charged with three pre-election hush-money cases, has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to 34 felony counts in a New York court.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 76-year-old also claimed that the Democrats spied on his campaign.

“This could happen in America. Never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign. Remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations,” he said.

It is noteworthy that Trump is facing criminal charges for his alleged role in 36 felony criminal charges including the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to conceal his alleged affair with her.