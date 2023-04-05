TNI Morning News Headlines – April 05, 2023

➡️ Dhenkanal NAC Polls: BJD wins 11 out of 16 wards including the chairperson’s post in Hindol NAC election; BJP wins five wards.

➡️ Attabira NAC Polls: BJD wins 11 out of 12 wards including the chairperson’s post; Congress gets one seat. Banamali Bariha elected as chairperson.

➡️ 3 migrant workers from Kalahandi district walk 1100 km to reach home from Bengaluru after being subjected to inhuman torture.

➡️ India reports 4,435 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload stands at 23,091.

➡️Seven tourists were killed, several feared trapped after an avalanche struck the Gangtok-Nathu La road in Sikkim .

➡️ IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Indian Premier League.

➡️ Rupee rises by 24 paise to 82.08 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex climbs 165.50 points to 59,271.94 in early trade; Nifty rises 52.75 points to 17,450.80.