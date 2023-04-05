TNI Morning News Headlines – April 05, 2023

➡️Dhenkanal NAC Polls: BJD wins 11 out of 16 wards including the chairperson’s post in Hindol NAC election; BJP wins five wards.
➡️Attabira NAC Polls: BJD wins 11 out of 12 wards including the chairperson’s post; Congress gets one seat. Banamali Bariha elected as chairperson.
➡️3 migrant workers from Kalahandi district walk 1100 km to reach home from Bengaluru after being subjected to inhuman torture.
➡️India reports 4,435 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload stands at 23,091.
➡️Seven tourists were killed, several feared trapped after an avalanche struck the Gangtok-Nathu La road in Sikkim.
➡️IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
➡️Rupee rises by 24 paise to 82.08 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex climbs 165.50 points to 59,271.94 in early trade; Nifty rises 52.75 points to 17,450.80.
➡️ Former US President Donald Trump charged for three pre-election hush-money cases. Trump hit with 34 serious Criminal Charges after historic arrest.
