BJD names Rudra Pratap Maharathy as Candidate for Pipili Bypoll

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has named Pradeep Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap Maharathy as its candidate for the by-election in Pipili assembly seat, scheduled on April 17.

The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated following the death of former Minister 7 time Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4, 2020.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP had named Ashrit Pattanayak as its candidate for the by-elections in the Pipili assembly segment while Congress is yet to decide on their candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll.

Rudra Pratap Maharathy, an Administrative Officer at XIMB, Bhubaneswar, had studied at KIIT University. He was always seen as a successor to his father although he was not politically active.

Apart from Rudra, his mother Pratibha Maharathy was also being considered for Pilpili Assembly seat. But, CM Naveen Patnaik have the nod to Rudra, ensuring the “Son-Rise” in Pipili.