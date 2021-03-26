TNI Evening News Headlines – March 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 73 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 336482.

➡️ 8 +2 Science students of Vidyarthee Residential Higher Secondary School in Dhenkanal district test positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Odisha seeks supply of 15 Days vaccine requirement in advance for uninterrupted vaccination drive against Covid 19.

➡️ Railways to run MEMU trains from Cuttack to Puri, Bhadrak, Paradeep.

➡️ State Transport Authority extends the validity of RC, Fitness, Permits, DL, LL, Fancy number booking, application for Solatium Fund till June 30.

➡️ BJD names Pradeep Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap Maharathy as Candidate for Pipili Bypoll.

➡️ BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak files nomination for Pipili Bypoll.

➡️ Odisha IAS officer Saurabh Garg appointed Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO

➡️ Exams, classes to resume in Ravenshaw University from tomorrow.

➡️ Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar to be one of the hosts for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 that will take place between Jan 20 to Feb 6.

➡️ Odisha Ace para-athlete Jayanti Behera bags Gold in (400m Race) National Para Athletic Championships.

India News

➡️ Death toll rises to 11 in fire incident at Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup West.

➡️ PM Modi addresses at the National Day event of Bangladesh in Dhaka as its Guest of Honour.

➡️ PM Modi hands over Gandhi Peace Prize to Father of the Nation” in Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s daughters.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable: Army Research and Referral hospital

➡️ Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from March 28 night.

➡️ Maharashtra: Malls are directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am.

➡️ Maharashtra’s Nagpur District reported 4095 new COVID 19 cases, Punjab reports 3,176 fresh COVID-19 cases, Gujarat 2,190 new COVID 19 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,971, Kerala 1815 and Karnataka 2566.

➡️ Coal-mining scam in West Bengal: CBI summons ‘mastermind’ for questioning on March 30.

➡️ INDvENG 2nd ODI: India score 336/6 against England in the first innings.

World News

➡️ At least 32 killed, 66 injured after two trains collide in southern Egypt.

➡️ Twenty Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Friday

➡️ Sri Lanka pace bowling consultant Chaminda Vaas withdraws resignation

➡️ Amazon took to Twitter to deny allegations that its workers do not get time to take bathroom breaks and are often forced to pee in soda or water bottles.

➡️ China National Space Administration releases two side images of Mars from its Tianwen-1 probe.