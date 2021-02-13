BJD MPs meet Prahlad Joshi over NMA Bye-laws on Lingaraj Temple

TNI Bureau: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed all MPs from Odisha to approach the Centre on the controversial NMA Draft Bye-laws for Ananta Basudev Temple and Brahmeswar Temple, a delegation of BJD MPs met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi today.

The delegation comprised of Lok Sabha MPs Bhartruhari Mahatab, Pinaki Mishra, Anubhav Mohanty, Sarmistha Sethi, Manjulata Mandal and Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar.

The BJD MPs requested the Minister to take appropriate steps to withdraw the draft bye-laws relating to Lingaraj Temple, as it’s attached to the sentiments of 4.5 crore Odias.