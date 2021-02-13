TNI Evening News Headlines- February 13, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ 4 Elephants die within 11 days at Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi District.
➡️ BJP slams BJD Govt for failure to prevent Andhra Pradesh conducting elections in villages of Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam District.
➡️ A delegation of BJD MPs met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, seeking withdrawal of NMA Bye-laws relating to Lingaraj Temple.
➡️ IMD issues Thunderstorm, lightning warning for Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh between 8.30 AM on February 16 and 8.30 AM on February 17.
➡️ For Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar From 8.30 AM on February 17 till 8.30 AM on February 18.
➡️ An ANM worker was found begging wearing PPE in Bhadrak district.
➡️Puri District Admin organizes awareness program at several places in Puri to sensitise street vendors regarding cleanliness and sanitation.
➡️ Odisha Police lodges FIR against Haryana girl for making Jagannath Temple’s inside pics viral.
➡️ Anti Narcotics Cell seized 1800 kg ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore smuggled from Odisha in Mumbai.
India News
➡️ Coach among 5 shot dead at wrestling venue at Rohtak town in Haryana. 3 hospitalised.
➡️ The first part of the Budget Session, 2021 concluded today.
➡️ Names of Sundar Pichai, three Google executives dropped from FIR over video defaming PM Modi.
➡️ Second dose vaccination started today for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine.
➡️ Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says Ministry of Health.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 3,611 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Kerala reports 5,471 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee visits farmers’ protest site in Ghazipur.
➡️ Uttarakhand: Drilling work being conducted inside the Tapovan tunnel. A new machine has been brought today to carry out further drilling.
➡️ Ramoji Film City to reopen for visitors next week.
➡️ INDvENG 2nd Test: Sharma’s 161, Rahane’s 67 help India reach 300/6
World News
➡️ US continues to seek extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit off Fukushima, Japan.
➡️ China refused to provide WHO team with raw data on early Covid cases: WHO Team.
➡️ Coronavirus expected to last long-term despite Global Vaccine rollout: EU’s disease control agency.
