BJD expels 2 MLAs including Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

TNI Bureau: In a major development in the political scenario of Odisha, two MLAs have been expelled from BJD following anti-people activities.

Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida have been expelled from BJD allegedly due to their anti-party activities, informsed party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Earlier, the Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday removed Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from his party’s vice-president post.

The decision comes in the wake of an FIR being filed against him by an ex-employee of Sambad Newspaper. A case under Section 506, 467, 468, 471, 420 , 120-B IPC has been registered against him by the Economic Offences Wing.

It is a serious case of organized bank fraud involving loan worth crores of Rupees taken in the name of more than 300 employees Sambad by using fraudulent means and forged documents, said the press release shared by BJD.

Naveen Patnaik also expelled Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, MLA Remuna, for gross misconduct. When he was the Managing Partner of M/s Nigamananda Associates, Balasore, in connivance with others misappropriated government subsidy, meant for farmers, of more than Rs.3 crores during the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

This matter is being inquired into by the State Vigilance on the orders of the Honorable Lokayukta.