TNI Evening News Headlines – September 21, 2023

➡️PM Modi to virtually flag off Odisha’s 2nd Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Rourkela on September 24.
➡️Separate teams of Income Tax officials raided 80 different locations linked to Balgopal Oil Mill in Bargarh district.
➡️Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Police carried out searches at Sambad Group’s office for the fourth consecutive day.
➡️Pramila Mallik files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker Election.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik expels MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from party.
➡️Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over two districts of Odisha during next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️Supreme Court to hear plea seeking action against TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday.
➡️India suspends visas for Canadians as tensions rise between the 2 countries after Trudeau Najjar row.
➡️NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted accused in the Indian consulate attack case in San Francisco.
➡️After 16 days of deep sleep, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 will be activated by ISRO tomorrow.
➡️Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers to 108 feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar.
➡️Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
➡️Mohammed Siraj reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Bowlers Ranking.
➡️Now Indian states can do direct power trade with Nepal.
➡️Media mogul Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox and News Corp.
Comments are closed.