TNI Morning News Headlines – September 21, 2023

➡️Rourkela Assistant Collector Sushmita Minz (35) found dead in pond.
➡️PM Modi to flag off Odisha’s 2nd Vande Bharat Express from Puri-Rourkela on September 24.
➡️The 20836/20835 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Saturday.
➡️Pramila Mallik resigns as minister, to submit nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker post.
➡️BJD (Biju Janata Dal) issues a three-line Whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House today and support the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
➡️Indian Railways increases ex-gratia relief in train accidents by 10 times. Announces Rs 5 lakh for dead passengers of train as well as manned level crossing accidents, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for simple injuries.
➡️Day after the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation in the Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves the Women’s Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Only 2 MPs voted against the Women Reservation Bill. They are identified as AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Syed Imtiaz Jaleel.
➡️Sensex falls 333.64 points to 66,467.20 in early trade; Nifty declines 99.8 points to 19,801.60.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US Government announces $600 mn in COVID-19 tests manufacture.
➡️Canada based Gangster and Khalistani supporter Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, shot dead. He was on the NIA’s ‘Most Wanted’ List.
➡️India, Brazil, Germany, Japan should be permanent members of UNSC: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
➡️Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accuses Russia of weaponising energy and food.
