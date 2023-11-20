BJD candidate Saluga Pradhan files nomination for Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker election

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate and G. Udayagiri MLA Saluga Pradhan today filed his nomination for the election to the Deputy Speaker post of Odisha Assembly.

Soon after he was named as candidate by the party president Naveen Patnaik, Pradhan filed the nomination in the presence of several senior party leaders and Ministers.

Saluga is a three time MLA. He had won the election in 2000, 2004 and 2019.

It is to be noted here that the election of the Deputy Speaker will be held on November 21.

The post fell vacant after Rajani Kant Singh resigned as Deputy Speaker earlier this month citing personal issues and to give more time to work for the organization of BJD.