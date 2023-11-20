Tribute to Father of Cardiology in Odisha, Prof. JP Das

TNI Bureau: Noted cardiologist Dr. Jadunath Prasad Das (JP Das), who is called the father of Cardiology in Odisha, died yesterday at around at 6.20 p.m. He was 90.

Dr. Das, who born on August 5, 1933 in Khurda, breathed his last while undergoing treatment for age related ailments at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Das died in the presence of wife Gayatri Das, a dedicated social worker, son Dr. Debabrata Das, daughter-in-law Bidya Das, and granddaughter Ishani Das.

His body is kept at his Cuttack Mahandi Vihar-based house where people including several noted individuals and dignitaries, are paying their last respects. Later in the afternoon it will be taken to Puri Swargadwara for cremation.

He passed his HSC examination from the Ranihat High School in Cuttack and ISc in Revenshaw College. Later, he completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College in 1956.

The nonagenarian was the 6th Qualified Cardiologist of India and the first of SCB Medical College and Hospital. Besides, he authored scientific papers.

He was accorded as the ‘Father of Cardiology’ in Odisha for pioneering cardiology in the State. He was also a distinguished Fellow of multiple medical societies. Which is why he was felicitated with numerous awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cardiological Society of India.

Dr. Das, who had also a keen interest in social works and arts, will be remembered for his exceptional contributions to the State.