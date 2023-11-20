100-Word Insight: Modi Haters had a Field Day

A pall of gloom and disappointment descended on cricket fans across India following the heartbreaking loss in ICC World Cup 2023 Final. The better team won the final.

However, the ‘Modi Haters’ were probably waiting for this sad moment. They minced no words to slam Modi, calling him ‘ominous’ or ‘bad omen’. They used all harsh words for PM Modi, holding him responsible for the loss.

The ‘Modi Hate’ which began in 2002, is getting deeper for some people, prompting Modi to give it back to them in the same coin. Hate leads to deep hatred, not love or reconciliation.