Big relief for Tajinder Bagga as Punjab & Haryana HC puts stay on Arrest till July 6

Insight bureau: In a big relief for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection against arrest to Bagga till 6 July.

However, Justice Anoop Chitkara allowed the Punjab Police to interrogate the BJP leader at his residence twice for one hour each until the next date of hearing between 10 am and 5 pm.

The police was directed not to file a challan in the case till 6 July when the matter will be heard next.

Bagga moved to the High Court hours after the Mohali court issued the arrest warrant against him based on a case registered by Punjab police last month.

Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Punjab Police arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson from his Janakpuri residence in Delhi on May 6. The Delhi Police have registered a kidnapping case against BJP’s Tajinder Bagga following his arrest by the Punjab cops. There has been drama in the case ever since.

