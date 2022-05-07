Tajinder Bagga not to be arrested till May 10

Insight Bureau: BJP Leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga won’t be arrested till 11 AM on 10th May when the next hearing of the case will take place.

During the midnight hearing at Punjab & Haryana High Court Judge Justice Anoop Chitkara’s residence, the Punjab Police assured the Court that it won’t execute the arrest warrant till 10th May at 11 AM.

The High Court judge too ordered the Punjab Police not to take any coercive action against Tajinder Bagga until the next hearing on May 10.

Tajinder Bagga had moved the Punjab High Court against the fresh arrest warrant issued by a Mohali Court.